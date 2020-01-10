OSWEGO, NY – Francis E. North, 87, a resident of Oswego, passed away on Friday January 10, 2020, at St. Luke Health Services.

Born in Oswego, he was a son of the late William and Lillian (Anderson) North and had attended Oswego schools.

He was employed with the State University at Oswego and later retired from Alcan after more than 20 years of service.

Mr. North was a veteran of the Army Air Force serving in the Korean War.

He was a member of the American Legion #268.

Surviving are his three sons, Michael (Kathy) North, James (Shari) North and Gregory (Nancy Wilson) North all of Oswego; two grandchildren, Rebecca North and Alexander North.

He was predeceased by his wife, Maria Dolores North; two sisters, Ethel Walker, Helen Raby; three brothers, Robert, John and William North.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Trinity Catholic School, 115 E. Fifth St., Oswego, N.Y. 13126.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...