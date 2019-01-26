HANNIBAL, NY – Francis O’Bryan, 71, of Martville, died Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at home.

Mr. O’Bryan was born in the village of Fair Haven, a son to the late Richard H. and Bertha A. Libbey O’Bryan.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and playing chess at Fair Haven State Park.

Mr. O’Bryan was known for his sense of humor and could cheer up anyone.

He is survived by his six sons: William R. (Patricia) O’Bryan of York, Pa., Gerald D. O’Bryan of Fulton, Charles L. O’Bryan of Martville, Luke E. O’Bryan of Fulton, Bruce L. O’Bryan of Fulton and James R. (Jeanne Vansanford) O’Bryan of Fulton; one daughter, Andrea (Brian Vooris) O’Bryan of Oswego, NY; seven grandchildren: Matthew L. O’Bryan of York, Pa., Timothy A. O’Bryan of Martville, Tiffany M. Macri of Fulton, Brianna J. and Blake L. Vooris of Oswego, Trinity M. and Serefina R. O’Bryan of York, Pa.A; one great-grandchild, Jade A. O’Bryan of York, Pa.; two sisters; five brothers; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of arrangements.

