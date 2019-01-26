FULTON, NY – Frank J. Vescio Jr., 65, of Fulton, lost his battle with cancer on Thursday January 24, 2019, at University Hospital, Syracuse.

He was a lifelong resident of Fulton, a son to the late Frank J. Sr. and Josephine DeSanto Vescio.

Frank worked as a truck driver and retired from the Department of Public Works in Fulton.

For many years, he would also help with the field maintenance and operating the concession stand for the Fulton Youth Soccer Fields.

He was an avid Yankees fan and enjoyed watching his daughter and grandson play sports.

Frank was predeceased by his sister, Roseann Prouty, in November 2017.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy; two daughters, Kristen Vescio and Sarah (James) Easterly; six grandchildren, Alex, Anthony, Milton, Katelyn, Brynn and Eve; one sister, Sharon (Ed) Lindo; and several nieces and nephews.

Callings hours will be from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, February 1, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A spring burial will be held at Mount Adnah Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fulton Athletic Boosters, 362 Park St., Fulton, in Frank’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

