OSWEGO, NY – Frank L. Forrest, 80, a resident of Oswego, passed away on Monday January 6, 2020, at Oswego Hospital.

Born in Oswego, he was a son of the late William and Dorothy (LeBouef) Forrest and had attended Oswego schools.

He was a member of Laborers Local #214 and was an artist.

Mr. Forrest was a veteran of the United States Navy serving in the late 1950s – early 1960s.

Surviving are his six children, Kimberly (Scott) Sweeting of Oswego, Frances (George) Forrest-Nearbin of Oswego, Raymond Forrest of Ithaca, Shelly Forrest of Mexico, Aaron Forrest of Rochester, Timothy Forrest of Oswego; a sister, Mary (David) Ellingwood of Hannibal; the mother of his children, Amanda Forrest; four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Sharon Forrest.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of choice.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.““`

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...