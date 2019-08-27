OSWEGO, NY – Fred S. Murabito, 85, of Oswego, died Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Morningstar Care and Rehab.

Born in Oswego, on December 15, 1933, he was the son of the late Fred Sr. and Eugenia (Miuccio) Murabito.

Mr. Murabito was a graduate of Oswego High School and went on to serve in the US Army Signal Corps, during the Korean War, from 1953-55.

Fred was employed as a draftsman at Cyclotherm Divison, Oswego Pak Boilers, Blackclawson in Fulton and Robson & Woese, Inc.

Fred was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church.

He was an usher for more than 40 years.

For several years, Fred was a retired altar server at funerals.

He enjoyed ice skating, sailing, motorcycles, photography, snowmobiling, reading auto magazines and gardening.

Mr. Murabito gave away, to all of his friends, his summer vegetables to enjoy.

Fred is survived by his loving wife of more than 33 years, Rose (Alfieri) Murabito; son, Mark F. Murabito of Oswego; two step-sons, David Himple of Oswego and Paul Berlin of Minetto; and cousins, Judy, Mike, Kriston and Brandon Kenific.

A private funeral service will be held at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.

Burial will follow at All Saints Mausoleum, St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Nelson Funeral Home has care of his arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, to remember Fred in a special way, please make donations to Shriners Hospitals, PO Box 31110 Tampa Fla. 33633-1321 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, PO Box 50 Memphis Tenn. 38101-50.

