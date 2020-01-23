FULTON, NY – Frederick “Dick” R. Buck, 87, of Volney, originally of Onondaga Hill, passed away on Wednesday January 22, 2020, at Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Born to the late Frederick Jr. and Luella Flora Buck, he had served in the U.S. Army for 3 years.

Dick worked many years as a truck driver and at Upstate Hospital in the Physical Plant Department.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Cheryll; son, Richard and two brothers.

Dick will be greatly missed by sons, Thomas and Ryan Buck; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many siblings.

A celebration of Dick’s life will be held at noon on Friday, January 31 at the Volney Volunteer Fire Department, 3002 State Route 3, Fulton.

Donations in Dick’s memory may be made to Oswego County Humane Society, oswegohumane.org.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

