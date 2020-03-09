FULTON, NY – Frederick J. Cummings Sr. 88, of Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Crouse Hospital after battling several illnesses.

Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, a son to the late Michael and Catherine (O’Reilly) Cummings, he spent most of his life living in the Scriba area.

He was enlisted in the US Army with the 82nd airborne even achieving 100 jumps.

Fred worked as a pit operator for Alcan in Scriba, eventually retiring after 30 years.

He enjoyed many adventurous activities once he moved to Florida, like riding in glider planes and bi-planes, sky diving, hot air balloons, riding his motorcycle and started competitive power lifting in his 70s even breaking records.

Fred was predeceased by his first wife, Cula Buske; his second wife, Joyce Crandell; his son, Glenn Cummings; two brothers and two sisters.

Surviving are his three children, Frederick Jr. (Kim), Michael (Christine) and Donna (Michael) Nagyhazi; step-children, Tim (Steve) Harmon and Judy (Mike) Huff; eight grandchildren, Craig, Julie, Erin, Jarrod, Jason, Laurel, Rachel and Nicholas; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kevin and Matthew; two sisterd, Ann and Theresa; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in the spring at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton with burial at St. Paul’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org/ in Fred’s memory.

