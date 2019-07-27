FULTON, NY – Frederick M. Meeker Sr., 84, of Scriba, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Fulton, a son to the late James and Isabella Perry Meeker.

Fred served in the US Navy from 1952-1955.

He worked as the sexton for the First United Church and for the city of Fulton DPW, retiring in 1999.

Fred loved to camp, fish and work on cars.

He was predeceased by his son, Dale John Meeker; two sisters; and two brothers.

He will be forever loved and missed by his wife of 42 years, Nancy; nine children, Marilyn (Sean) Miller, Fred Jr. (Sandy) Meeker, Marylou Meeker, Linda (Skip) McCann, Rose (Jim) Deprospero, Michelle (Rick) Vincent, James Dean (Nicole) Meeker, Christopher Hoch and Kelly Lynn Meeker; 26 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; twin brother, Charles (Gail) Meeker; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private celebration of life.

For those wishing, a contribution may be made to the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital https://www.upstatefoundation.org/gchdonate in Fred’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

