OSWEGO, NY – Frederick “Peter” Flanigan, 86, formerly of Oswego, passed on Thursday November 21, 2019, in Fort Myers, Fla.

Born and raised in Oswego, he was the son of the late Frederick J. and Marion (Galvin) Flanigan.

Mr. Flanigan graduated from Oswego High School and later attended St. Bonaventure University.

Peter also served in the US Army during the Korean War.

He met and married his wife of 63 years, Marie (Savas) Flanigan, and together they raised two sons.

Peter was employed by Western Electric as an installer.

He was an avid golfer and captain of a charter fishing boat after retiring.

Peter is survived by his loving wife, Marie; his sons, Peter John (Elizabeth) of Oswego, NY, and Paul James (Sheri) of Cicero, NY; three grandchildren, Michael (Melissa) Flanigan of Rochester, NY and Amie and James Flanigan of Cicero, NY; his cousin, Virginia Saldich of Palo Alto, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.

Respecting Peter’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

