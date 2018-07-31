Free Breakfasts, Lunches Coming For Fulton Students

FULTON – Fulton City School District Superintendent Brian Pulvino recently announced that FCSD students will receive free breakfast and lunches throughout the 2018-19 school year.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service, the Community Eligibility Provision is a “non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas,” which allows meals to be served for free with no application requirements. FCSD will be reimbursed, using a formula based on the percentage of students “categorically eligible for free meals.”

Pulvino sent a letter home to parents and guardians of students enrolled in Fairgrieve, Granby Lanigan and Volney elementary schools, as well as Fulton Junior High School, G. Ray Bodley High School and the Fourth Street CiTi BOCES location to inform them both breakfast and lunch would be provided at no charge for students throughout the 2018-19 school year.

Students are still welcome to bring their own lunches from home, if desired.

For more information, contact the FCSD Nutrition Program at 315-593-5516 or 315-593-5515.

