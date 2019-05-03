Free Community Dinner at Minetto United Methodist Church

MINETTO – The Minetto United Methodist Church will host a free dinner on May 19, serving from 4 to 6 p.m.

The menu, subject to change, will be ziti, meatballs, tossed salad, Italian bread, and dessert. The dinner will be prepared and served by the Women’s Bible Study Group.

Donations are not expected but will be accepted. Next month’s dinner will be on June 23.

A collection shed is available in the parking lot at the back of the church for clothing items that can be recycled. Useable items include: all clothing, shoes, sneakers, purses, blankets, sheets, pillowcases, drapes, and stuffed toys.

The church is offering for sale its Minetto Village Christmas Ornament Series to raise funds for several building maintenance projects.

The available ornaments are: 2013 Minetto United Methodist Church, 2014 Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2015 Minetto Bridge over the Oswego River, 2016 Minetto Town Hall, 2017 Minetto Riverside Park, 2018 Minetto Post Office, and 2019 Pastor Chuck Forbes memorial and chancel. The 2013 ornament showing the Minetto UMC church is offered at a 25% discount while they last.

Ornaments may be purchased during office hours, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or on Sundays, or call 315-343-9692 for other arrangements.

Visitors are always welcome. The building is fully accessible, and our sanctuary is equipped with individual listening devices.

The church is located at the corner of State Route 48 and County Route 8, one block south of the Stewarts Shop, midway between Oswego and Fulton, in the village of Minetto.

Its physical address for GPS purposes is 2433 County Route 8, Oswego, NY 13126. The mailing address is PO Box 217, Minetto, NY 13115.

