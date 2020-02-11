Free Community Dinner at Minetto United Methodist Church

MINETTO – The Minetto United Methodist Church will host a free dinner on February 23, serving from 4 to 6 p.m.

The menu, subject to change, will be roast pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable and dessert.

Donations are not expected but will be accepted.

Next month’s dinner will be on March 22.

A collection shed is available in the parking lot at the back of the church for clothing items that can be recycled.

Useable items include: all clothing, shoes, sneakers, purses, blankets, sheets, pillowcases, drapes, and stuffed toys.

The church is offering for sale, at new prices, its Minetto Village Christmas Ornament Series to raise funds for several building maintenance projects.

The available ornaments are: 2013 Minetto United Methodist Church, 2014 Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2015 Minetto Bridge over the Oswego River, 2016 Minetto Town Hall, 2017 Minetto Riverside Park, 2018 Minetto Post Office, and 2019 Pastor Chuck Forbes memorial and chancel.

Ornaments may be purchased during office hours (315-343-3465), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, or on Sunday mornings, or call 315-343-9692 for other arrangements.

Visitors are always welcome.

The building is fully accessible, and the sanctuary is equipped with individual listening devices.

The church is located at the corner of State Route 48 and County Route 8, one block south of the Stewarts Shop, midway between Oswego and Fulton, in the village of Minetto.

Its physical address for GPS purposes is 2433 County Route 8, Oswego, NY 13126. The mailing address is PO Box 217, Minetto, NY 13115.

