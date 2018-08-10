Free Community Dinner Set At Minetto United Methodist Church

MINETTO – The Minetto United Methodist Church will host a free dinner on August 26, serving from 4 to 6 p.m.

The menu, subject to change, will be BBQ pork sandwiches, salads, chips, fruit and dessert. Donations are not expected but will be accepted.

A collection shed is available in the parking lot at the back of the church for usable clothing items that can be recycled. Useable items include: all clothing, shoes, sneakers, purses, blankets, sheets, pillowcases, drapes, and stuffed toys.

The church is offering for sale its Minetto Village Christmas Ornament Series to raise funds for several building maintenance projects. The available ornaments are: 2013 Minetto United Methodist Church, 2014 Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2015 the Minetto Bridge over the Oswego River, 2016 Minetto Town Hall, and 2017 Minetto Riverside Park. Call 315-343-9692 for information.

The 2018 ornament showing the Minetto Post Office is now available.

We are offering the 2013 ornament showing our church at adiscount while they last.

Ornaments may be purchased during office hours or on Sundays, or call 315-343-9692 for other arrangements.

Visitors are always welcome.

The building is fully accessible and our sanctuary is equipped with individual listening devices.

The church is located at the corner of State Route 48 and County Route 8, one block south of the Stewarts Shop, midway between Oswego and Fulton, in the village of Minetto.

Its physical address for GPS purposes is 2433 County Route 8, Oswego, NY 13126. The mailing address is PO Box 217, Minetto, NY 13115.

