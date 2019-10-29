Free Concert To Honor Veterans

MINETTO – Honoring our military veterans with a free concert including families and communities.

The performance by Oswego County New Horizons Band will be on November 8 at 7 p.m. at the Minetto United Methodist Church at 2433 County Route 8 (corner of Route 48).

We honor all our “American Veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”

Veterans’ Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served the United States of America.

For one day, we stand united in respect for you, our veterans.

Everyone is Welcome.

For further information, call Frank Bickel 315-343-5791.

