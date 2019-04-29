Free Kids’ Fishing Classes Planned at Several Locations This Summer

OSWEGO COUNTY – Fishing guide Mike McGrath and author Spider Rybaak will hold several free fishing clinics for children again this summer.

Children learn to fish for bass, carp and other species using live bait and lures.

All bait and tackle are provided.

Products are donated by Shakespeare, Berkley, Cortland Line Co. and Maruyku USA.

Children of all ages are welcome and should be accompanied by an adult.

Ages 16 and older must possess a valid NYS fishing license.

Classes will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on these dates:

– Saturday, May 11, Oneida Lake Fish Hatchery, Route 49, Constantia.

– Saturday, May 18: Bullhead Point Pier, Lake Neatahwanta, Route 3, Fulton.

– Saturday, June 22: Bullhead Point Pier, Lake Neatahwanta, Route 3, Fulton.

– Saturday, June 29: Oneida Lake Fish Hatchery, Route 49, Constantia.

– Saturday, July 13: Oneida Lake Fish Hatchery, Route 49, Constantia.

– Saturday, July 27: Bullhead Point Pier, Lake Neatahwanta, Route 3, Fulton.

– Saturday, Aug. 24: Bullhead Point Pier, Lake Neahtawanta, Route 3, Fulton.

– Saturday, Oct. 26: season’s end party, Bullhead Point Pier, Lake Neahtawanta, Route 3, Fulton.

