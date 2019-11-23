Free Thanksgiving Dinners Available For Oswego County Community

OSWEGO COUNTY – In the spirit of giving, communities around Oswego county will be providing free Thanksgiving dinners. Community members can get a plate this Thanksgiving, Nov. 28 at the following places.

Oswego:

La Parrilla, 156 W. Second St. A turkey meal will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more details, call 315-216-4179.

Oswego Alliance Church, 370 Thompson Rd. Options of a turkey dinner to eat in, take-out and delivery 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 315-342-5493 before Wednesday, Nov. 27 to schedule a delivery.

Fulton:

First United Church, 33 S. Third St. A turkey meal will be available noon to 2 p.m.

Other available food pantries in the county throughout the year:

Central Square:

Divine Mercy Parish Food Pantry – 592 South Main St., Central Square. 315-676-2898. Open Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Cleveland:

North Shore Food Pantry – 2 Clay St., Cleveland. 315-247-1822 or 315-391-3678. Open second Saturday of the month from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and fourth Wednesday of the month from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fulton:

First United Methodist Church Food Pantry – 1408 State Route 176, Fulton. 315-592-7347. Open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dexterville Community Services (DACS) – 9 Rathburn Rd., Fulton.315-593-1607.Open Monday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., by appointment only

Fulton Alliance Church Food Pantry – 1044 State Route 48, Fulton. 315-593-6842. Call when in need.

Oswego County Catholic Charities Food Pantry – 808 West Broadway, Fulton. 315-598-3980. Open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Salvation Army of Fulton Food Pantry – 62 South First Street, Fulton. 315-593-8442. Open Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hannibal:

Hannibal Resource Center Food Pantry – 927 Cayuga St., Hannibal. 315-564-9995. Open Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Follows the school district’s delays and cancellations.

Lacona:

Sandy Creek/Lacona Community Cupboard – 6046 South Main St., Lacona. 315-387-5323. Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mexico

Lighthouse Church Bread Giveaway – 11 South Jefferson St., Mexico. 315-963-4761. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Mexico Food Pantry – 5863 Scenic Ave., Mexico. 315-963-0701. Open Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mexico Presbyterian Church Food Pantry – 4361 Church St., Wilcox Hall, Mexico. 315-963-7902. Open September to June: Usually the third Saturday of the month, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Times may vary; call for details.

Oswego:

Human Concerns, Inc. – 85 E. Fourth St., Oswego. 315-342-7301. Open Monday through Friday from noon to 2:45 p.m.

Salvation Army of Oswego Food Pantry – 73 West Second St., Oswego. 315-343-6491. Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parish:

Parish Ecumencial Food Pantry – 814 Rider St., Parish. 315-625-7833. Open Tuesday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Phoenix:

Phoenix Area Food Pantry – 43 Bridge St., Phoenix. 315-695-4841. Open Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Pulaski:

Pulaski Community Cupboard – 12 Bridge St., Pulaski. 315-298-4357. Open Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Redfield:

Redfield Food Pantry – 7 Schoolhouse Rd., Redfield. 585-330-8434. Open Tuesday, alternating between noon to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Richland:

Rural and Migrant Ministry Food Pantry – 15 Stewart St., Richland. 315-298-1154. Open By emergency need only, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...