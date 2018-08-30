Freshmen Orientation A Success At Bodley

FULTON – G. Ray Bodley High School incoming freshmen have neared the end of the transition to their final four years with the Fulton City School District.

The recent freshmen orientation event was the second-to-last step in the transition process from the Fulton Junior High School to GRB.

Principal Donna Parkhurst welcomed several members of the Class of 2022 and their families, introduced them to other GRB administrators and key staff members before she provided pertinent information on school-wide procedures, expectations and other general topics.

She encouraged the incoming ninth graders to study and live by the high school’s mission to help them become successful.

After the brief discussion, family members helped their freshman find their lockers and practice combinations which then revealed sweet treats.

Each locker was identified with a Harry Potter-themed flag.

The night also provided students with time to practice walking through their schedules, a move which will come in handy as the ninth graders ready for Freshmen First Day.

That opportunity, on Sept. 5, will allow the freshmen only to be in the building to become more acclimated with the school and be introduced to the school culture prior to the upperclassmen joining them on Sept. 6.

