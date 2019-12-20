Friends of Fort Ontario Will Sell Museum Shop Items Dec. 21 at Canal Commons

OSWEGO – The Fort Ontario Museum Shop, operated and run by the non-for-profit organization Friends of Fort Ontario, will participate in the Holiday Pop Up Market Saturday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Canal Commons, 193 W. First St., Oswego.

“This is a great opportunity to get your local history related gifts just in time for the holidays,” said Dan Laird, president of the Friends group. “Shoppers may choose from a variety of Fort Ontario items from ornaments and mugs to tee shirts, hats and books on local history, and more! A FoFO membership makes a great gift and we encourage people to buy a membership as a gift to friends and family.”

This is also a good opportunity to purchase or renew a Friends of Fort Ontario membership.

Members receive free admission to the fort during hours of operation, exclusive access to the fort ramparts to watch the Harborfest fireworks, and a 10 percent discount to most items in the museum gift shop at Fort Ontario.

Memberships are available at a variety of levels.

Friends of Fort Ontario is a non-for-profit organization that provides educational programming, supplies and equipment for the volunteer living history program, enhances services and physical facilities, and assists with all events at Fort Ontario.

More information about the group is available at http://historicfortontario.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/FortOntario/.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...