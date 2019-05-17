Friends of Fulton Parks Passes Sun Safety Policies, Offers Free Sunscreen at VanBuren Park and Recreation Park

FULTON- Friends of Fulton Parks is an organization that strives to promote and provide outdoor recreational opportunities for individuals of any age, ability, and fitness level.

With 15 parks and three trails located in Fulton, FOFP is always seeking ways to bring safety and fun to the locations.

Recently, FOFP partnered with Oswego County Opportunities through the Cancer Prevention in Action Program to enact a sun safety policy at VanBuren Park and Recreation Park in Fulton that will enable park patrons to access no cost sunscreen at both locations.

Friends of Fulton Parks Director Kelley Weaver said, “This was a great opportunity and partnership that will enhance two of our parks and increase sun safety. We are very excited to be able to offer free sunscreen at VanBuren and Recreation Park and encourage all park patrons to take advantage of keeping their skin protected!”

Community Champion for Sun Safety, Penny Halstead said, “I was one of those people that never thought they would get skin cancer. So far I’ve had four surgeries to remove basal cell carcinoma tumors. I’ve had a third of my eyelid removed, a large piece removed from the side of my nose, and several tumors removed from both legs. I want to use my experiences to help others avoid getting skin cancer. Having free sunscreen at these parks is great and I hope people will take advantage of it to protect themselves and their family!”

At VanBuren Park the sunscreen dispenser will be located in the tennis court and at Recreation Park the sunscreen dispenser will be located in the teen haven play area.

Please see below for both park locations:

VanBuren Park

Intersection of VanBuren and North Sixth streets, Fulton NY

Recreation Park

Intersection of Barrett Drive and West Broadway, Fulton

