Friends of History Celebrates 40 Years of Memories with Todd Hobin

FULTON – On November 8 Friends of History in Fulton will celebrate its 40th anniversary.

This event will feature Syracuse’s local celebrity and entertainer, Todd Hobin, who will entertain us with some of the hits of the 1970s and with some of your old favorites.

Hobin is a professor of music at LeMoyne College as well as a songwriter and performer.

Also, a local favorite of the 1970s and still as famous and enjoyable, he will take us through a journey of 40 years of memories and music that is guaranteed to get your feet tapping.

Friends of History is proud to present this exciting event to you.

It’s happening on November 8 at Tavern on the Lock in Fulton.

The festivities begin with a cash bar at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Then on to the main event when Hobin will take us through “40 Years of Memories.”

We invite you to join us in celebrating the Friends of History in Fulton’s 40th anniversary at the Tavern on the Lock, 24 S. First St., Fulton.

Advance sale reservations ($30 per person).

Contact Friends of History at 315-598-4616 for more information.

