FULTON – Friends of History in Fulton’s famous chicken BBQ will be held on Sunday, May 5.

It will take place at at Bullhead Point in Fulton.

The hours will be from 11:30 a.m. until sold out.

Dinner includes a half chicken, macaroni salad, salt potatoes, and a roll for $10.

Eat in at the pavilion or take out.

