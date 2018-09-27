Friends of History Plan Chicken Barbecue

FULTON – The Friends of History In Fulton, N. Y., Inc. ,will hold its last chicken barbecue for this year on October 7 at the pavilion at Bullhead Point, Route 3 West, beginning at 11:30 a. m. and going until sold out.

Prepared by Fricken Chicken, the dinner consists of half a chicken, salt potatoes, macaroni salad and roll.

Eat in or take out.

This is a popular fundraiser for the Friends of History and sells out quickly.

Pre-sale tickets, which will guarantee you a dinner, can be purchased at the Pratt House Museum, 177 S. First St., Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Pre-sale dinners must be picked up by 1 p.m.

For further information, contact the Friends of History at 315-598-4616.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...