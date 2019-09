FULTON – The annual meeting of Friends of History will take place Wednesday, September 25, at 7 p.m. at the John Wells Pratt House Museum.

A short business meeting will precede a program that has been arranged for this event.

Our guest speaker, Schroeppel Town Historian Barb Dix, will join us to present “Toys and Tools of Handiwork.”

Refreshments will be served immediately following the presentation.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...