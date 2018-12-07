; Friends Of The Library Will Wrap Your Gifts

OSWEGO – Volunteers with the Friends of the Oswego Library will give you a holiday assist throughout December at the River’s End Bookstore.

Gift wrapping of purchases at the store will be provided by the Friends on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. beginning Dec. 8.

Wrapping paper and the wrapping service are provided free of charge, but donations to the Friends of the Library are gratefully accepted.

