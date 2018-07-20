Friends of Voorhees Park Donate To Fulton Lions Voorhees Project

The Fulton Lions Club recently received a donation from the Friends of Voorhees Park toward ongoing improvement projects that the Lions club has committed to at the park. “Our club recently made Voorhees Park an ongoing annual service project and we are grateful to the Friends of Voorhees Park for assisting us in our efforts with this donation,” said Zach Merry, Fulton club president. “We just invested more than $6,000 toward material to cover the park’s playground, which we’ll be installing in the next two weeks.” Jan Rebeor, above, president of the board for the Friends of Voorhees Park, presents a check to Merry. The Fulton Lions Club, also known for their Lions Loot Sweepstakes, Lions Mane Event Comedy Night, and annual Charby’s Duck Derby, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. Find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions, or at fultonlionsclub.com.
