Fulton 2020 Proposed Budget Released

FULTON – The city of Fulton released its proposed budget for 2020 today, Nov. 27, and Fulton residents will be able to voice their thoughts on it during a public hearing to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. in the courtroom of the Municipal Building.

An overview of the proposed budget:

Total Appropriations (Expenditures):

2019 – $16,775,050

2020 – $16,836,000

Total Revenues:

2019 – $9,959,284

2020 – $10,039,372

Adjusted Real Property Tax:

2019 – $6,888,850

2020 – $6,865,552

Total Assessed Value:

2019 – $336,074,864

2020 – $334,936,618

Tax Rate:

2019 – $0.020498

2020 – $0.02049863

The largest increase in expenditures is for the police department, adding $185,666 to their budget. The largest decrease in expenditures is for general government and contingent, taking $102,320 from its budget. Within that budget, $100,000 was cut from the Miscellaneous account.

The salaries of every city employee is also included in the last page of the proposed budget. This includes the mayor and other general city employees, the traffic department, recreation department, water department, public works department, police department, fire department, sanitation department and refuse and garbage.

The full tentative budget for 2020 can be found here. It details where the city is getting its money from and which expenditures it will go toward.

