Fulton Announces All-County Orchestra Participants

FULTON – Twenty-two Fulton City School District students won’t have to travel far to perform in the Oswego County Music Educators’ Association All-County Orchestra Festival, as the March event will be held at G. Ray Bodley High School.

In celebration of the upcoming Music in Our Schools Month, the All-County Orchestra Festival will feature a variety of GRB instrumentalists from grades nine through 12.

They will perform alongside some of the top high school musicians throughout the county.

All participants were recently selected for the honor after they auditioned last month.

The students will now have a couple of months to practice before the March 23 performance.

FCSD participating students include: Vita Dean (flute 1), Emily Porter (flute 2), Olivia Hawthorne (oboe 1), Nick Brown (bass clarinet), Sunny Clinard (bassoon 2), Anthony Lucas (trumpet 1), Lydia Mirabito (viola), Joe Benevidez (viola), Anthony DeMasi (viola), Brooke Lincoln (viola), Andrew Smith (violin 1), Dominic Fischel (violin 1), Alexis Barth (violin 1), Hope Mirabito (violin 2), Camille Stevenson (violin 2), Skyler Gibbson (violin 2), Destiny Miller (violin 2), Sydney Bradshaw (bass), Devan Ketcham (bass), Leah O’Hanlon (cello), Alex Dombroski (cello) and Malie Follet (cello).

