Fulton Announces Fall Scholar Athletes

FULTON – Several G. Ray Bodley High School students were recently recognized by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association as scholar athletes for the fall 2018 season.

The student athletes have excelled in the classroom and as teams, they all earned certificates because the team’s grade point average for at least 75 percent of the roster was great than or equal to 90.

Fulton’s scholar athletes were honored on the following teams:

• Boys Soccer: Cameron Stuart, Raiden Hansen, Sam Cary, Donovon Duell, Byrce Carroll, Connor Wilde, Nathan Stuart, Mark Tallents, Fisher Whittier and Conner Ware.



• Football: Dominic Abbott, Collin Baker LaBreck, Cuinn Burlingham, Andrew Dedich, Benjamin Demars, Jacob Ely, Zachary Hobby and Samuel May.• Girls Volleyball: Elizabeth Roik, Camille Stevenson, Chloe Hurlbut, Sydney Lawson, Mandee Price and Ashley Jackson.• Girls Cross Country: Chloe Devendorf, Ava Demars, Paige Kingsley, Meilin Lamanna, Abby Mainville, Madison Pepper, De’Nayah Orr, Cassie Seaton, Ella Hicks, Mary Jane Mullaney, Saskia Pirttiniemi and Vita Dean.• Boys Cross Country: Ryan Carroll, Noah Cordone, Braeden Dempsey, Sidney Bradshaw, Isaac Crandall, Bailey Hourihan, Andrew Hyde, Devan Ketcham and Brendan Todt.• Boys Golf: Ean Stevenson, Lane Phillips, Lucas Nelson, Nicholas Schremp, Tetro Tanner and Rhyle Humphrey.• Girls Tennis: Shaylee Cealie, Abigail Cuyler, Kathryn Distin, Nora Kingsbury, Katelyn Perkins, Ana Snyder, Hayley Vann and Erin Waloven.• Girls Soccer: Leia Abbott, Lindsay McCraith, Maddie Baum, Kelly Caza, Devon Nicholson, Lauren Goss, Skyler Gibson, McKenna Bourgeois, Kylie Jones, Lizzie Russell, Dominique Johnson, Jada Ballard, Sam Perkins, Emily Smith, Maddie Gilmore, Holly Bourgeois and Aiyana Congdon.• Cheerleading: Alyssa Kurak and Rebecca Fenili.