Fulton Announces First Public Input Session for Downtown Revitalization Initiative

FULTON – The city of Fulton announces that the first Downtown Revitalization Initiative public input session will take place on Nov. 7 from 4-6 p.m. at City Hall community room.

Governor Cuomo announced the $10 million DRI award for the city in August in front of more than 200 city residents who welcomed the news.

In addition to the funding award, the DRI takes comprehensive planning approach to transforming Fulton’s downtown.

Part of that planning process includes 3 public input sessions.

Only one community in each of the state’s 10 Regional Economic Development areas will receive the DRI award.

Fulton was this year’s Central New York Regional Economic Development Council’s pick based on the city’s past investment, future potential, recent or impending job growth, support for local vision and readiness.

In each DRI community, a Local Planning Committee is comprised of local and regional leaders and other stakeholders that will help oversee the development plan.

Part of the LPC’s role is to gather public input on the overall plan and ensure the projects recommended for funding will have the greatest economic impact and improve the quality of life for the city.

“Public input is critical in this process,” said L. Michael Treadwell who was appointed to serve as the city’s co-chair of the DRI as a member of the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council. “We want the DRI to have as much impact as it can and we need the public to give us their thoughts, input and concerns as the LPC formulates the final plan with the state.”

Treadwell, who also serves as executive director of the Operation Oswego County Inc., said the projects put forth in the initial application are part of the mix but that the city is seeking more projects so that the public, the LPC and the state can ultimately select the most viable projects to receive the funding awards.

The LPC will meet monthly until March with consultants and state planners to both review projects and create priorities in addition to taking part in the three public engagement events.

All meetings are open to the public.

The first LPC meeting was held on Oct. 10.

LPC seeks New Projects in Boundary until Nov. 8.

The LPC will accept additional project proposals for the DRI boundary until Nov. 8.

These project proposals have the potential to receive DRI funding if they meet certain criteria.

City officials say they have heard from several additional businesses and developers who wish to develop projects in the DRI boundary since the award announcement.

The LPC’s call for additional projects will allow more investments to be included in the boundary.

To be considered for DRI funding, project proposals must be submitted.

Applications, which outline what is required to submit a project for consideration, are available upon request by emailing Joe Fiumara, executive director of Fulton’s Community Development Association at [email protected]

The deadline for submittals is Friday, Nov. 8th by 4 p.m. either by email or in person at the Fulton Community Development Agency.

A newly dedicated website www.fultondri.com will be launched later this month where project applicants and residents can find more program details, including program guidelines and meeting schedules, presentations and summaries.

A DRI boundary map may also be found on the site.

Fulton’s application this year detailed $90 million of past investments and introduced a list of projects that would provide over $60 million of investment with a potential to create and retain jobs.

Job creation, small business investment and a more accessible downtown is this year’s blueprint for success.

To view the plan visit www.ilovefultonny.com/dri

