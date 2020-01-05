Fulton Apartment Fire Displaces 22 People

FULTON – The Fulton Fire Department responded to 221 Cayuga St. for a reported structure fire at 10:10 a.m. today, Jan. 5.

Fire department units were on scene at 10:13 a.m. where they encountered heavy smoke showing from a large two story apartment house along with information stating someone was trapped inside.

Crews were able to advance two hand lines to the apartment of origin and began to knock down the fire. With assistance from the Fulton Police officers on scene, the fire department was able to confirm that the 10 year old occupant was assisted out a side window of the apartment of origin to safety.

The fire department performed a primary and secondary search of the structure and confirmed no other occupants were inside. The 10 year old victim was evaluated at the scene and was not transported by ambulance.

The fire has displaced approximately 22 residents and the Red Cross is assisting them.

The Fulton Fire Department was assisted by the Volney Fire Department (Standby Station 1), Granby Center Fire Department (Standby Station 2), Cody Fire Department (Standby Station 2), Fulton Police Department, Oswego County Fire Coordinators Office, Menter Ambulance.

Two buses from Golden Sun Bus Company were on scene to provide temporary shelter from the cold weather to the victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

