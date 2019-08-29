Fulton Back-to-school Event Assists More Than 200 Children

FULTON – More than 200 Fulton City School District students are better prepared for the 2019-20 school year, thanks to the second annual back-to-school, one-stop-shop event.

Held recently at Fairgrieve Elementary School, the event offered free clothing, haircuts, community resources and information, personal hygiene products, books, supplemental school supplies and backpacks for students in grades pre-kindergarten to 12.

Karen Noel, executive vice president of the Fulton Teachers’ Association, said 217 students were served because of all the support from the FTA, FCSD administrators, clerical and other staff, the Fulton Community School, the United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Stuff-a-Bus collection effort, volunteers and several local community members, such as Dan Arnold who donated 40 backpacks alone.

Families who took advantage of most, or all, event offerings saved an average of $50 per child, Noel said.

“We have the community backing,” she said. “Last year I also feel we hit the audience we wanted to: the working families that needed to supplement school supplies.”

Several students left the event with smile and squeals as they wore their shiny, new backpacks, carried new-to-them clothing and books, and had fresh haircuts.

While the district has offered the all-encompassing back-to-school experience for two years, the district has facilitated a long-standing school supply giveaway, in conjunction with the Stuff-a-Bus initiative.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...