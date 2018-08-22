Fulton Back-To-School Offerings A Hit With Families

FULTON – The Fulton City School District’s inaugural Back-to-School event helped ready hundreds of students for the first day of the 2018-19 school year.

In conjunction with the United Way of Greater Oswego County’s annual Stuff-a-Bus event, which collects school supplies for the district to distribute, FCSD’s all-encompassing opportunity also offered free head checks and haircuts, gently-used clothing, personal hygiene items, dental information from Fairgrieve’s CHOMPERS program and community resources/information.

Free books were also provided by Brooke’s Books Project and Fairgrieve Elementary School.

Karen Noel, executive vice president of the Fulton Teachers’ Association, said she was elated the event assisted more than 400 students from 142 families.

More families were able to attend the Back-to-School event since it was moved to the evening this year, to accommodate working families.

The Fulton Teachers’ Association also contributed financially toward supplies and some of its members offered donations of clothing and volunteered their time to make sure the event ran smoothly.

