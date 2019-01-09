Fulton Block Builders 2019 Fundraising Campaign Has Started Off Strong

FULTON, NY – The Fundraising Campaign for 2019 has started off strong. The Richard S. Shineman Foundation’s $150,000 award is a matching grant payable to Fulton Block Builders (FBB) in the spring of 2019 following completion of fundraising in Fulton. This year’s FBB fundraising campaign will strive to raise $75,000.00 and presents a bigger challenge than the past two years of raising $50,000.00, but Donna Kestner, John A. Young and the Merlino’s are confident it can be accomplished.

Donna and John have been watching FBB since Linda Eagan, Administrative Director, first began talking about it at the Fulton Sunrise Rotary meetings in 2015. “I liked the concept from the start but wasn’t sure if Linda could really get it going. There was no reason to doubt! The power of our residents is amazing. Of course, she didn’t do it alone, she needed all kinds of buy-in from businesses, individuals, civic groups and homeowners. I have been awestruck with the changes we are already seeing in the city. That’s why John and I are making our personal donation to the program. I don’t live in the city, but I love the city and I want to be a part of something so positive and good. I hope lots of people join us and donate” said Kestner.

Dennis and Kellie Merlino went to the Fulton Block Builder website and made a $45.00 monthly reoccurring contribution. Dennis and Kellie were actively involved in the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) inaugural year – 2017, by being Block Leaders as well as Ambassadors. But that wasn’t enough, they have been watching the enthusiasm grow in the city and wanted to do even more! They expressed strong excitement about the Shineman $150,000.00 matching grant and wanted to get FBB off to a great fund-raising start. Dennis said, “Kellie and I are challenging! – community members to help support this growth. So, we are challenging each of you to donate to Fulton Block Builders today. We used the very simple PayPal link on the Fulton Block Builders web page: Donate”

City residents who would like to participate in the program are encouraged to attend a one-time Community Informational Meeting on Thursday, January 17th at River Vista Conference Center, 810 South 1st Street, Fulton NY at 6:00 PM. There will be a short presentation on how the program works and plenty of time to get all your questions answered.

IMPORTANT DATES REGARDING 2019 Fulton Block Builders:

• City Informational Meeting – Thursday January 17, 2019

• Pre-Applications Due – Friday March 1, 2019

• Final Applications Due – Wednesday April 10

• Fundraising goal of $75,000.00 must be met – Tuesday April 30, 2019

• FBB Grant Awardees Announced – Wednesday May 1, 2019

• Kick Off Dinner for Sponsors, Volunteers and Awardees – Friday May 17, 2019

Become a part of this exciting piece of Fulton’s history by donating to the 2019 Campaign today. What’s even more exhilarating is that every dollar you donate is matched 2-to-1 by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. Remember all donations are tax deductible and go directly to the Block Challenge grants and promotion of the program. There are no paid staff!

FBB donations can be made on the website at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/

Or by mail, send checks to:

CenterState CEO Foundation, Inc.

Fulton Block Builders

115 W. Fayette Street

Syracuse, New York 13202

Donna Kestner is with Linda Eagan, Fulton Block Builder Administrative Director after giving her a check for the program. Dennis and Kellie Merlino are happy to challenge more individuals to donate to the Fulton Block Builder program.

