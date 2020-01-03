Fulton Block Builders Announce Citywide Informational Event

FULTON – There will be a community informational session to answer your questions about the 2020 Fulton Block Builder application process on January 15 at River Vista Conference Center, 810 S. First St., at 6 p.m.

There will be a short presentation on how the program works and plenty of time to get all your questions answered.

Since its start in 2017, FBB has awarded 596 Block Challenge Grants that started a transformative revolution in the city.

Two thousand and twenty is sure to be another amazing year for this program and FBB wants everyone to have a chance to become involved.

Some snacks and drinks will be available, in case you must miss dinner to be there.

Space is limited; 1 to 2 people only per household. Thank you.

The FBB Block Challenge is a neighborhood revitalization program that encourages groups of neighbors to collaborate on exterior improvements to their properties to build confidence in Fulton’s neighborhoods and inspire others to reinvest.

Each participating property owner in a Challenge Block is eligible to receive a dollar-for-dollar match on exterior improvements up to $1,000.

Aside from matching grant funding, participating homeowners have access to discounts from sponsoring hardware stores businesses and garden centers.

There are also additional bonuses for corner properties and using the hstorical clors found on the Paint Fulton tab of the FBB website.

Tips for strong block applications will be discussed at the informational meeting and can be found on the FBB website: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/apply/ .

IMPORTANT DATES REGARDING 2020 Fulton Block Builders:

• Community Informational Jan,15, 2020 at River Vista

• Pre-Qualification Forms due by March 6, 2020

• Final applications due by April 15, 2020

• $75,000 Fundraising goal must be met by April 30, 2020

• Awards announced May 1, 2020

• Kick off Dinner for Sponsors and Awardees May 20, 2020

• Improvement projects must be completed by October 31, 2020

