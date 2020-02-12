Fulton Block Builders Announces Pay-It-Forward Campaign

FULTON – Fulton Block Builders has heard from many participants about how good it feels to be part of something that’s improving their neighborhood, bringing neighbors together, and lifting up our city.

In 2019, one block started a Pay-It-Forward and the idea caught on!

As a result, the FBB fundraising committee announces its new Pay-It-Forward Campaign for 2020, which asks former recipients to help others take advantage of the program by contributing back. If a property owner has received funds from FBB in the past three years to make curb appeal improvements to their home, they have received a letter discussing Pay-It-Forward.

“This is all us, Fulton,” said FBB Director, Linda Eagan. “It’s us taking care of each other and it’s us helping each other. Every little bit helps us reach our $75,000 goal so that we can receive the 2-1 matching $150,000 Richard S. Shineman Foundation grant. No donation is too small. We are asking everyone donate something, because 100% participation sends a very strong message of commitment to our community! Thank you, Fulton. Together we are doing amazing things. Let’s keep the momentum going.”

FBB donations can be made on the website at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/ or by mail, send checks to:

CenterState CEO Foundation, Inc.

Fulton Block Builders

115 W. Fayette St.

Syracuse, New York 13202

