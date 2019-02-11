Fulton Block Builders Is Now Accepting Applications for the 2019 Block Challenge

FULTON, NY – The Fulton Block Builders (FBB) has announced details for the 2019 Block Challenge, a program that offers matching funds to each participating home owner (dollar-for-dollar match) to put towards exterior home improvements.

The program encourages and rewards neighborhood groups to work together in an effort to reinvest in their own communities.

Block Challenge Grant Pre-Applications must be submitted by March 1, 2019.

A Pre-Application is required in order to submit a Final Application.

City residents who would like to participate in the program need to form a neighborhood cluster with a minimum of 50% of the property owners in their vicinity.

The group can include homeowners or landlords. Once a cluster has formed, the pre-application process begins.

The matching grant funding will cover expenses are for exterior property improvements to groups of homeowners on a single block – in targeted neighborhoods – throughout the city of Fulton.

Aside from matching grant funding, participating homeowners have access to discounts from sponsoring hardware stores and garden centers.

Visit the FBB webpage https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/apply/ and look at the maps of the targeted neighborhood, SOME HAVE EXPANDED!!!

Once submitted, the pre-application is reviewed and applicants will work with their Ambassadors to start the Final Application which will require detailed plans and a joint meeting with the neighbors and a FBB representative.

Final Applications are due April 10, 2019. They are then reviewed by an independent review panel, and awarded blocks are announced by May 1, 2019.

Grant Applications are competitive. Not all applications can be funded, and the number of awards made is dependent upon funding levels and the number and quality of applications.

Grants are available to owner occupied homes as well as rentals.

The closer the clusters are grouped and the larger the number of participants the more competitive the application becomes. Clusters that can be geographically “linked” with other participating clusters in your area, become even more competitive and clusters that develop a strategic plan for their neighborhood’s continued revitalization in the future will be the most competitive.

IMPORTANT DATES REGARDING 2019 Fulton Block Builders:

• City Informational Meeting – Thursday January 17, 2019

• Pre-Applications Due – Friday March 1, 2019 (Required in order to submit a Final Application) Applications can be dropped off at 125 West Broadway OR directly to your Ambassador OR scanned and emailed to [email protected]

• Final Applications Due – Wednesday April 10

• Fundraising goal of $75,000.00 must be met – Tuesday April 30, 2019

• FBB Grant Awardees Announced – Wednesday May 1, 2019

• Kick Off Dinner for Sponsors, Volunteers and Awardees – Friday May 17, 2019

Pre-applications for the 2019 program can be found here: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/apply/

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...