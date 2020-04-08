Fulton Block Builders Plan Plant Swap, Date TBD

FULTON – Though many of us are home complying with safe distance guidelines, we can still be thinking about our neighbors.

Fulton Block Builders (FBB) is organizing an outdoor Plant Swap in conjunction with the city. Once stay-at-home restrictions have been lifted, FBB will announce a date and location for the event. Here’s how you can be involved now:

While you are working in your yards and cleaning out your flower beds, take some time to divide your plants and make room for new varieties. Put your extra plants in disposable containers and/or bags. Mark the plant with its common name. Indicate if it is a shade or sun lover. If possible, add a picture of what it looks like blooming. Remember to look for any parasites – we want to be sure we don’t share these!

Fulton Block Builders is all about creating a thriving community for all who live, visit and work in Fulton, and beautifying our yards is a great way to demonstrate your Fulton PRIDE.

This plant swap is a great way to promote neighborly relationships and build community. Together, we are truly reshaping Fulton one block at a time. Be watching for the announcement of our Plant Swap date as soon as it is possible.

