Fulton Block Builders Suspends In-Person Meetings, Block Challenges Continue

FULTON – Fulton Block Builders’s (FBB) goal is to build community by bringing people together one block at a time. However, during these tumultuous Covid-19 times, community building must happen differently for FBB.

A key aspect of the FBB program is neighbors getting together but FBB coordinators are asking that no face-to-face meetings take place.

“Blocks are no longer required to gather as a group” FBB Director Linda Eagan said. “Instead, we ask that neighbors call neighbors. Make sure your neighbors have what they need and make sure they don’t feel like they have to be out in the grocery stores and the pharmacies, especially those who are housebound or those with small children. Try dropping off new games, craft projects or books to read. There are many things we can do to be neighborly without actually being together. In fact, these kinds of acts of kindness should be included in the final application!”

Blocks will still be able to complete their final application and submit for award consideration. To help Blocks complete the Final Application remotely, FBB is extending the Final Application Due date by two weeks. Final Applications are now due on Wednesday April 29, 2020.

Fulton Block Builders is also suspending fundraising for now. Eagan said, “It is apparent that businesses and individuals are being hit by the pandemic on multiple fronts, FBB does not want to complicate or negatively add to that in any way.” Recently, Pathfinder Bank, Operation Oswego County and Lakeside Roofing and Siding made donations which take FBB over the $60 grand mark for the year. Fortunately, that money is matched 2 to 1 by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation.

If it becomes apparent that FBB needs more funds for 2020 and if the health of our community and world improve, FBB will resume fundraising. Until such time, Eagan asks that everyone be safe, follow CDC precautionary measures, be kind and thank you for your support.”

