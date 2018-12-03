Fulton Christmas Kicks Off with December 6 Tree Lighting

FULTON, NY – The annual Christmas tree lighting will kick off the holiday season in the City of Fulton on Thursday, December 6 from 5-8 p.m.

For the fifteenth year, Fulton will host the free event with help from community sponsors.

Along with the usual free crafts, donuts, popcorn, and hot chocolate, this year the jubilee will grow to include face painting, story telling, and a Twin Magicians magic show.

Bring your own camera to take a photo with Santa!

Gather around the city’s giant Christmas tree for the lighting followed by a kids sing-a-long.

Events will be held in the Fulton Municipal Building located at 141 S. First St. S., with the city’s tree located just across the street.

The annual Christmas tree lighting jubilee is made possible in part by several sponsors: Dunkin Donuts, Fulton Savings Bank, Fulton Athletic Boosters, Community Bank, Oswego Valley Insurance Agency, Fulton Alliance Church, Fulton Public Library, Fulton Family YMCA, Burke’s, Mimi’s Drive In, City of Fulton, Blue Moon Bistro, and Fulton Lion’s Club.

