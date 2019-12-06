Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting Jubilee Draws In Community

FULTON – Several community members gathered at the Fulton Municipal Building last night, Thursday, Dec. 5, for activities, fun and snacks in celebration of the 16th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Jubilee.

Four groups of people also competed in a chili cook-off. Community members judged chili made by the Lions Club (chili pot #1), noon Rotarians (chili pot #2), Sunrise Rotary (chili pot #3), and Kiwanis (chili pot #4).

By popular vote, Sunrise Rotary (#3) won with 27 votes and the Lions Club (#1) was a close second with 20 votes, although Tree Lighting Committee member Brittney Jerred said they were all winners.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“The tree lighting committee would like to thank the service clubs for participating in the city’s tree lighting event and helping to add in the holiday spirit,” Jerred said.

The night was sponsored by the following: Dunkin’ Donuts, Fulton Savings Bank, Fulton Athletic Boosters, Fulton City Fire Department, Fulton City Police Department, Community Bank, Fulton Alliance Church, Fulton Public Library, Fulton Family YMCA, Burke’s, Mimi’s Drive In, City of Fulton and staff, Blue Moon Bistro, Fulton Lion’s Club, Tavern on the Lock, CNY Community Arts Center, The Pies Guys, Johnson’s LP Gas, Pathfinder Bank, Oswego County Ambulance & Hearse Service, Volney Multiplex, Knapp Electric Community Bank, Fulton City Schools, and Toys for Tots.

The Tree Lighting Committee members includes Parks and Recreation director Barry Ostrander, Joann Cavalier with the clerk’s department, volunteers Nancy Fox, Tim Doyle, Julie Burns and Brittney Jerred.

The Fulton City School District music department was represented by Carrie Foster, Jody Sweet and Stephanie Almeter who led caroling by the tree. Amy Nehlsen also led a short sing-along indoors with the Fulton Alliance Church.

Below is a photo gallery highlighting some of the night’s fun. Do you have a photo from the night you want to share? Send it to [email protected] and we can add it.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...