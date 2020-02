Presented by the Fulton City Republican committee: Come and join us for all you can eat Valentine’s weekend breakfast Feb. 16 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the Fulton Polish Home – 153 West 1st St., Fulton.

Adults – $10

Kids (4 to 11) – $8

Kids (3 & under) – FREE

Seniors 60+ – $8

Raffles, lottery board and spa basket.

Menu:

Scrambled eggs

Bacon/ sausage

Pancakes

French toast

Home fries

Assortment of beverages

Juice, milk, water, tea etc.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...