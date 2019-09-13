Fulton City School District Activates ‘Raptor’ Visitor Security System

Effective Sept. 16, the Fulton City School District will activate the Raptor Visitor Management System in all of its schools, it was announced by Brian Pulvino, superintendent.

“The safety of our students is our highest priority,” Pulvino said. “The Raptor system assists us in quickly identifying those who may present a danger to our students, and extends our thoroughness in screening visitors, contractors and volunteers in our schools. Adding this system is a portion of the safety improvements approved by district voters as part of the 2019 Fulton School District Capital Improvement Project. ”

Upon entering a school building, all visitors will be asked to present a photo ID, such as a driver’s license or passport to be entered into the Raptor system, Pulvino said. Once cleared, visitors will receive a pre-printed badge with their photo on it, and they will be directed to the appropriate location. The badge must be worn at all times and is only valid for the location requested by the visitor.

“IDs will not be scanned for large events, such as football games and concerts,” Pulvino said. “In addition, parents who drop off or pick up children and do not enter the building are not required to go through the Raptor protocol.

“It’s important to note that the Raptor system only checks against the national database of registered sex offenders,” Pulvino said. “No other data from the ID is gathered or recorded, and the information is not shared with any outside agency.”

Recently, a letter was sent to all parents in the district announcing the activation of the Raptor system and explaining how visitor procedures will be modified.

For more information, visit the district website, www.fultoncsd.org.

