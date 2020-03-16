Fulton City School District Continues Free Meal Distribution During Shut-Down

FULTON – Following the announcement of temporary closure of all Oswego County public schools, the Fulton City School District sent a letter to its community regarding its plans and resources for its students.

Dear Fulton City School District Families:

We want to provide you with an update regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) planning and response in our school district. We are committed to the health and safety of all members of our community. Although there are no confirmed cases of COVID 19 in our community, Oswego County has declared a state of emergency out of an abundance of caution to slow or reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Therefore, all schools will be closed beginning tomorrow, Monday, March 16 through and including Monday, April 13. All activities and events in this time frame are cancelled. At this time, we plan to resume a regular school schedule on Tuesday, April 14. We will communicate any changes to this plan as the situation unfolds.

While school is closed, we have planned to provide meals, educational resources and community-based social emotional resources to Fulton City School District students.

If you have questions or concerns, please call 315-593-5509.

Beginning on March 17, free meals will be provided to all students enrolled in the Fulton City School District each week day between the hours of 8:30 am and 11:30 am in the locations listed below. Meal distribution will occur outside the buildings in the parking lots. All children under the age of 18 are eligible for these free meals as long as one child in the household is enrolled in Fulton City Schools.

Fulton City School District Meal Distribution Weekdays 8:30 am -11:30 am Who is eligible: All children under the age of 18 in households where there is at least one

child enrolled in the Fulton City School District. East Side West Side • Fairgrieve Elementary School

716 Academy St. • Fulton Education Center

167 S. 4th St. • Volney Elementary School

2592 State Route 3 • Volney Town Hall

1445 County Rte 6 • Oswego County Opportunities

239 Oneida St. • Lanigan Elementary School

59 Bakeman St. • Granby Elementary School

400 W. 7th St. • G.Ray Bodley High School

6 William Gillard Dr. • Catholic Charities

808 W. Broadway • Granby Town Hall

820 County Rte 8

Medication

All Fulton City School District health offices will be open from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm on March 16 for parents/guardians to pick up any necessary medications that are kept at school.

Learning at Home

District teams have planned for the possibility of a school closure by preparing collections of paper-based educational resources that will be mailed to all students’ homes early this week.

Each student mailing will contain grade-level specific academic activities that are designed to help students continue their learning while at home. The activities are extensions of the learning that your children participate in each day at school. Each mailing will include:

• one week’s worth of daily activities in ELA, Math, and SEL for grades K-8; and practice/ preparation resources aligned with Regents Exams for high school students

• answer keys and support resources for parents

• a list of additional suggestions for online and other educational resources

Please also continue to check www.fultoncsd.org for updated information and resources.

Social Emotional Health

We share your concerns about how coronavirus (COVID-19) is impacting your family and our community. Many are feeling anxious and overwhelmed by the health, social and financial impacts of the virus and efforts to prevent its spread. During school closures we want you to know that we will still be here to provide support and help you make connections to the community organizations that can assist in times of crisis. We have attached a list of frequently requested contacts.

We hope that you will stay well and that you will reach out to us if we can assist you.

Sincerely,

Brian T. Pulvino

Superintendent

