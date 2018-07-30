Fulton City School District Is On The Move

FULTON – In a move that will financially benefit the Fulton City School District, several administrative offices are being relocated from the Fulton Education Center to various buildings throughout the district.

As of July 2, the following offices have been relocated:

business and tax collector to the Junior High School, 129 Curtis St., Fulton, and special education to Volney Elementary School, 2592 State Route 3, Fulton.

Student support services moved to Fulton Junior High School, effective July 9, while offices of the superintendent, instruction, curriculum, student registration and personnel all relocated July 30.

The food service, transportation and high school equivalency departments will remain at the lower level of the Fulton Education Center, 167 S. Fourth St., Fulton.

The former district administrative space at the education center will be leased to the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation, and is expected to generate lease revenues more than $200,000.

All phone numbers for the above offices will remain the same.

For further information about the school district, please visit www.fultoncsd.org.

