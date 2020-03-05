Fulton City School District Readies for Battle of the Books Event

Several students in grades three though eight throughout the Fulton City School District have prepared the last few months to be named team literacy champions of their respective schools.

Students from each of the four FCSD elementary schools and the Fulton Junior High School have read and studied 10 age-appropriate books from a variety of genres in preparation of building-level Battle of the Books events. Once students successfully compete at their building level, winning elementary teams will advance in their category to a district-wide Battle of the Books event April 1 before district elementary champion teams and FJHS teams advance to a county-wide battle in mid-April.

New for the 2019-2020 school year, the school library systems in Oswego and Onondaga counties have merged and since created a super-regional Battle of the Books event, which will take place in late April. Winning teams from Oswego County will also participate in a cross-county battle with teams from Onondaga County. Granby Elementary School library media specialist Allison Earl said as the competition has increased, so have the amount of challenges.

“The kids are more excited for it,” she said. “This year I have the highest participation of kids.”

Earl said also new this year, the combined school library systems selected the books for grades three-four, five-six and seven-eight, as well as wrote the battle questions. In years past, under a different system, a variety of questions were provided to the schools.

“As librarians, we know our kids best,” Earl said. “We try to find books that will interest them and take them outside of their comfort zone. We have a mix of genres; we’re breathing life into it with more help in the buildings.”

FCSD’s Battle of the Books events are as follows: March 12 for Granby Elementary, March 13 for Lanigan and Fairgrieve elementary schools, March 19 for Volney Elementary and FJHS will participate in the county-wide battle April 16 in Mexico. The super-regional battle will take place April 25 at Pine Grove Middle School in East Syracuse.

