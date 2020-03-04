Fulton Common Council Meeting Addresses Coronavirus

FULTON – Jim Karasek, District 22 Oswego County legislator, spoke during public comment of the Common Council meeting last night, Mar. 3, in regards to the recent Coronavirus outbreak and the county’s preparedness for it.

“Coronavirus has caused a lot of concern; it’s caused a lot of anxiety in the county,” Karasek said. “It’s not a case of ‘Are we going to see this?’ It’s a case of ‘To what severity?’”

Karasek said as chairman of the health committee, and vice chair as the Board of Health, he has received some phone calls asking him if ten cases of water would be enough for two weeks or if this virus is what turns people into zombies.

He said he is concerned with the panic that is resulting from fear of the virus, and said the flu has killed many more people in the U.S. and is not getting as much attention.

He urged the council and those in attendance to follow the health recommendations to avoid the virus – washing your hands well and sneezing into your elbow because the Coronavirus can survive on a surface for a few days before it becomes dormant.

Karasek said the county has an action plan for the concern that could come to the area shortly.

“This is not to cause any concern or to scare the public; that’s not what this is about,” Karasek said. “This is about making sure your plans are in place.”

He explained to the council that last week the county did its annual mock drill of receiving emergency supplies in times of disaster, using palettes of Girl Scout cookies. It allows practice to sort through supplies, designate where it goes and then delivery.

The county has points of distribution (PODS) spread throughout. In case of widespread emergency, like a tornado, virus, etc., they would contain any emergency supplies the public might need drop shipped.

“Oswego County is the leader in the state for the drills it has done,” Karasek said. “It’s an extremely efficient process, absolutely amazing to watch.”

Karasek pointed out that Fulton has several industries and senior homes, and that it would be a good idea to communicate with them to see if they have a plan on how to handle the virus if/when it reaches the area. Mayor Deana Michaels said she will be meeting with the Fulton Police and Fire chiefs to discuss what the city’s action plan should be.

Following the rest of public comment, the council passed all resolutions on the agenda:

The City Clerk’s report for January 2020 in the amount of $4,527.50 be received, approved and placed on file.

The City Clerk/Chamberlain is approved to receive proposals for credit card processing services in the city clerk’s office until April 3 at 2 p.m.

The Utility Billing Supervisor is approved to purchase postage from the U.S. post office.

The City Planning Commission will meet twice a month, on the second and fourth Mondays, at 7:30 p.m.. This is to accommodate an increasing number of site plans.

The mayor reappointed Penny Halstead and Delinda LaRock to the planning commission until Feb. 14, 2023.

The City Clerk/Chamberlain is approved to receive Requests for Proposals for the development of various parcels of the former Nestle site. Sealed proposals may go to the city clerk’s office until June 12 at 2 p.m. More information on this will come as it occurs.

Leah’s Signature Century 21 Real Estate and Howard Hanna Real Estate Services will assist the city in selling properties in its possession presently and in the future. Councilor John Kenyon was the only one to vote against the resolution.

Two new street lamp LED lights will be put on Emery Street at the cost of $96.39 each annually.

The mayor appointed Brittney Jerred and Nick Allen as Commissioners of Deeds until Dec. 31, 2021.

The next regularly scheduled monthly Common Council meeting will be held Tuesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. in the courtroom of the Fulton Municipal Building.

