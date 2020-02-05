Fulton Common Council Quickly Approves Agenda

FULTON – The Common Council met last night, Feb. 4, and in under 30 minutes addressed 16 items on the agenda, all passing unanimously.

Before the agenda, one person spoke during public comment – Sarah Fay represented the Fulton Public Library and gave an update to the council on what the library has been doing this past month.

Fay said the library added another employee to its team, now consisting of five part-time and six full-time employees. The newly hired employee, who will start Feb. 18, will be the Children’s Coordinator and will begin more children’s programs and a program for teenagers.

After the library’s update, the council moved on to addressing the agenda:

After it was acquired by the city through tax foreclosure proceedings, the property at 70 Clark St. was sold to Darrin Shamowski in the amount of $17,000.

With a deadline of Dec. 16, 2019, the city received the following bids for the construction of the multi-use trail project. The bids were referred to CJ Smith, the Department of Public Works Commissioner, and after consideration, he and the consulting engineer recommended to reject all bids. Upstate Construction Services – $1,080,383 E-Z Paving LLC – $1,393,000 WD Malone Inc. – $1,194,697 Shane Malone Excavating – $1,076,170

New bids for the construction of the multi-use trail will be accepted in the office of the city clerk/chamberlain on or before Friday, March 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. and will be publicly opened that day at 2:15 p.m. in the mayor’s conference room.

The Common Council authorized for Police Chief Craig Westbrook, Fire Chief Shane Laws and Mayor Deana Michaels to each receive a credit card with a limit of $2,000 to use for city-related purchases and expenses.

Mayor Deana Michaels appointed Kenneth Sheldon to the Fire and Police Commission effective immediately and to expire Dec. 31, 2021.

Michaels appointed Penny Halstead secretary of the Planning Commission effective immediately and to expire March 31, 2020.

Michaels attended the New York Conference of Mayors Winter Legislative meeting Feb. 9 to Feb. 11 in Albany.

The Common Council approved a request by Fulton Block Builders and residents to install a neighborhood sign in the public right of way.

With a deadline of Dec. 20, 2019, the city received bids for Hannibal Street over Meadow Brook Culvert replacement. The DPW Commissioner recommended W.D. Malone as the lowest responsible bidder. The bids were as follows: Slate Hill Constructors – $510,535 Vector Construction – $552,260 W.D. Malone – $439,726

The office of the city clerk/chamberlain will receive bids with a deadline of Feb. 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. for the stairway to Canal Towpath project. The bids will be opened that same day at 2:15 p.m. in the mayor’s conference room.

The Common Council approved the DPW Sanitation Division’s purchase of one new and unused Case 580SN backhoe through the NYS Office of General Services contract for $103,900. It will be funded through CHIPS funding for $84,283.96 and 2019 equipment bonding for $19,616.04.

The Common Council approved to authorize the DPW Commissioner to purchase rock salt from Cargill Inc. for the 2019-2020 winter season.

Michaels appointed Jean Perry to the Board of Ethics effective immediately and to expire Dec. 3, 2021.

Michaels appointed Jill Zampogna Abbott to the Zoning Board of Appeals effective immediately and to expire August 28, 2021.

Michaels appointed James M. Thomas as her administrative assistant effective immediately.

Following the agenda, Michaels polled the council.

First Ward, Thomas Kenyon said he was happy with the choice of Kenneth Sheldon for the Fire and Police Commission. He gave a shout out to the Oswego County Landbank for tearing down 824 Hannibal St .

Second Ward, Douglas Chapman reminded everyone there will be the 20th annual Great Eastern Whiteout this upcoming weekend at the Fulton War Memorial.

Third Ward, Donald Patrick, Jr. congratulated all new appointees and reminded everyone there will be a third ward meeting Feb. 13 at Lanigan Elementary with a guest speaker to discuss bail reform. The meeting is open to everyone.

Fourth Ward, John Kenyon welcomed the new appointees and thanked the DPW for taking care of a recent problem in his ward.

Fifth Ward, Audrey Avery welcomed the new appointees and said she looks forward to working with them.

Sixth Ward, Lawrence Macner congratulated all new appointees and said he is happy about the sale of 70 Clark St. because it is back on the tax roll. He also expressed excitement regarding the multi-use trail.

“We have a month under our belt and it has been an exciting month, and we have had a lot going on,” Michaels said. “I couldn’t have done it without a strong team… We have been working together collaboratively as a team. We are open to new ideas. We are open to working together to do business a little differently.”

Regularly scheduled Common Council meetings are the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the courtroom of the municipal building.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...