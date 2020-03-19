Fulton Community Commits To Literacy With Fairgrieve Students

FULTON – A celebration of reading has welcomed community guest readers into Fairgrieve Elementary School.

The shared love of reading amongst Fulton City School District administrators, City of Fulton employees, retired teachers and other community leaders was welcomed by students from kindergarten to grade six during the school’s annual community reader day.

Dozens of guests joined together in the library media center for a welcome reception before they dispersed to their assigned classrooms and read stories to students, answered questions, shared information and discussed the importance of literacy in education.

“We celebrate reading every day,” Principal Jean Sampsell said. “Throughout the year, kids also read with a monthly calendar and each quarter we have an ice cream celebration for participants.”

Some students read individually, while others choose to read in groups, and some classes partner with each other across grade levels, Sampsell said. Library media specialist Barbara Senecal, who coordinated the community reader event, said she’s always happy to see smiling faces in the library to check-out new books and to receive direct library and computer lab instruction.

“We’re just trying to show kids can read for fun and this event has shown that people reading throughout their daily lives,” Senecal said.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...