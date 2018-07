Fulton Democratic Committee Barbeque Slated

FULTON – Chairman Jim Rice and the Fulton Democratic Committee would like to invite everyone to their annual chicken barbecue on July 15.

The hours will be from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Fricken Chicken will be preparing the chicken dinner at the Fulton Polish Home.

Dinners are $10 and can be eaten in or take-out

Presale should be picked up by 2 p.m.

Looking forward to seeing everyone there.

