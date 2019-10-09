Fulton District Expands After-School Opportunities

FULTON – Students throughout the Fulton City School District now have increased access to after-school academic, social and emotional supports through expanded programming.

Formerly the Junior Raiders Opportunity Club, the newly named Raider Ed. program at the Fulton Junior High School now includes participation from the district’s fifth and sixth grade students.

Built on the success of the district’s previous Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math grant opportunity, the program’s expansion has provided a safe, after-school learning environment two days each week for select fifth and sixth graders to explore a variety of topics.

Sessions are also available for the district’s seventh and eighth grade students who seek to build upon a variety of physical, wellness, self-esteem and other life skills.

Currently in its first session of the 2019-2020 school year, Raider Ed. will focus on survival skills, as students practice building shelters, reading maps and exploring related activities outside of modern technologies.

Overseen by Amy Kunzwiler and community school resource manager Monica Kyle, each Raider Ed. session may also include a field trip and/or guest speaker.

Certified teachers and teaching assistants also support each session.

Future sessions may include cooking, robotics, coding and arts or theater, among several additional possibilities.

Kyle said the program will continue to provide enrichment activities through fun throughout the remainder of the school year.

The program is free, and transportation is provided to and from FJHS.

For more information, including specific days and times, families may contact Kyle at [email protected] or Kunzwiler at [email protected]

Raider Ed. is a partnership between OCO’s Education Services and the Fulton City School District.

Funding is provided by grants through NYS Advantage After School and NYS Community School Initiative.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...